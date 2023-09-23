Love Island’s Molly Smith reveals how she’s feeling after Callum Jones ‘split’

Molly Smith has revealed how she’s feeling, following her rumoured split from Callum Jones.

The couple met on the 2020 winter series of the dating show, with Callum famously returning from Casa Amor with bombshell Molly – leaving Shaughna Phillips heartbroken.

The couple met on the 2020 winter series of the dating show, with Callum famously returning from Casa Amor with bombshell Molly – leaving Shaughna Phillips heartbroken.

However, earlier this week The UK Sun reported that it’s all over for the pair, with Callum allegedly moving out of the home they shared.

A source told the publication: “It’s really sad as they were a sweet couple together but it’s over – and has been for a few weeks.”

“They’re trying to stay friends – they were together for over three years – but it’s difficult. I think in the end, Molly wanted to get engaged and that didn’t happen.”

“Everyone was really surprised when they split as they were perfectly matched. He’s now moved out of the home they shared and they’ve split custody of their two dogs.”

Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Molly and Callum for comment.

Following reports of their split, Molly has taken to TikTok, alluding to how she’s been feeling in recent weeks.

The blonde beauty lip-syncing to the viral audio: “Right now, I’m not depressed – I’m just having a little break from slaying. I’m just having a little break from slaying and then I’m gonna go back to slaying soon. So don’t you worry.”

Molly captioned the video: “When everyone keeps asking how you are…”