Love Island’s Molly Marsh unveils tattoo tribute to boyfriend Zachariah Noble

Love Island’s Molly Marsh has unveiled a tattoo tribute to her boyfriend Zachariah Noble.

The theatre performer, 21, struck up a romance with the basketball player, 25, during the 2023 summer series of the dating show.

The couple came in fourth place overall, after securing 14.37% of the public vote.

Since then, the couple have gone from strength to strength and on Saturday, Molly got new ink dedicated to her beau.

She took to Instagram to document her trip to the tattoo parlour, before showing off the sweet tribute.

The reality star captioned the post: “Tattoo Reveal…👀🦋♊️♍️ SO! Me & Zac headed to @debutstudios and got some new tattoos by @alexlloydtattoo 🙌🏽”

“I decided to get both mine and Zacs Zodiac signs on my wrist & a cute little butterfly on my thumb to start my finger tattoos! ✨I couldn’t be happier!”

One fan commented on the post: “Okay, this is too cute! 😍”

Another wrote: “So excited for you!!! Hand tattoos are the best. 😍🩶”