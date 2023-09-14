Ad
Love Island’s Mitchel and Abi reunite – after recent his split from Ella B

Mitchel and Abi | From Lifted Entertainment
Mitchel Taylor and Abi Moores have reunited after his recent split from Ella Barnes.

The pair struck up a romance during Casa Amor on the most recent series of Love Island, but just days after they returned to the main villa, Abi set her sights on Scott van-der-Sluis.

Mitchel then began flirting with bombshell Ella Barnes, which left his romance with Abi on the rocks.

Mitchel and Abi | From Lifted Entertainment

After days of back and forth between Mitchel and Abi, they finally called it quits and began to pursue their respective romances with Ella B and Scott.

However, the pair still went head to head on a number of occasions as snide remarks were made around the Love Island villa.

Mitchel and Ella B, who made it to the semi-final of summer Love Island 2023, announced their split via their Instagram Stories last month.

The 26-year-old has since reunited with his former flame Abi.

Ella B and Mitchel | From Lifted Entertainment

In photos published by The UK Sun, Mitchel and Abi were papped together at the premiere of Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance earlier this week.

Abi wore a stunning green midi dress, which featured a high slit.

Meanwhile, Mitchel donned black jeans, a white t-shirt and khaki shirt.

