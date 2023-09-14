Love Island’s Mitchel and Abi reunite – after recent his split from Ella B

Mitchel Taylor and Abi Moores have reunited after his recent split from Ella Barnes.

The pair struck up a romance during Casa Amor on the most recent series of Love Island, but just days after they returned to the main villa, Abi set her sights on Scott van-der-Sluis.

Mitchel then began flirting with bombshell Ella Barnes, which left his romance with Abi on the rocks.

After days of back and forth between Mitchel and Abi, they finally called it quits and began to pursue their respective romances with Ella B and Scott.

However, the pair still went head to head on a number of occasions as snide remarks were made around the Love Island villa.

Mitchel and Ella B, who made it to the semi-final of summer Love Island 2023, announced their split via their Instagram Stories last month.

The 26-year-old has since reunited with his former flame Abi.

In photos published by The UK Sun, Mitchel and Abi were papped together at the premiere of Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance earlier this week.

Abi wore a stunning green midi dress, which featured a high slit.

Meanwhile, Mitchel donned black jeans, a white t-shirt and khaki shirt.