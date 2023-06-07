Love Island’s Mitchel addresses ‘cheating’ rumours – after admitting to dating MULTIPLE women at the same time

Love Island star Mitchel Taylor has shut down rumours he cheated on his ex-girlfriend.

During Tuesday night’s challenge, it was revealed that the 26-year-old was dating three women at the same time.

In an interview with The UK Sun ahead of his stint on the show, Mitchel insisted he has never cheated on a partner, but admitted he has a bad reputation with women.

The reality star said: “To be honest with you, I went through a patch of dating two [women]… well, I broke up with both of them but I was still speaking to both of them at the same time, single. Them two found out that I was speaking to them both.”

“In Sheffield, I’ve not really got a good reputation. I’ve dated quite well known girls and then since I’ve dated them, I’ve built up a rep but I’m not a bad person or anything.”

“I feel like I’m a very nice person but if they’re not The One I’ll cut it off. So it’s really hard for me to date someone with a clean slate without knowing my past.”

Mitchel is currently coupled up with Molly Marsh.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

