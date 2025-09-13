Love Island’s Mitch Taylor reveals he’s returned to his day job after villa fame: ‘I’m poor’

Former Love Island star Mitch Taylor has claimed he’s had to return to his day job because he’s “poor”.

The 27-year-old, who shot to fame on the 2023 series before returning for the All-Stars spin-off, has admitted his reality TV career no longer pays the bills.

After two years of living off his Love Island fame, he’s now back working as a gas engineer.

Sharing an honest update with his followers on Friday, Mitch explained why he has been so quiet on social media.

He told fans on Snapchat: “Yes guys listen giving you an update on my life and to be honest with you. I’ve just not posted on Snapchat at all since. I’m grafting so much.

“Guys, I didn’t have a 9-5 for two years because old rock star famous cool guy. Now, I’m poor, so I’ve got to work.”

“And I can’t go on a dating shows because I’m in love with a girl,” he added, referencing his girlfriend.

“But it’s not that guys, it’s just like I’ve been working loads.”

Mitch was nicknamed “Messy Mitch” for his antics in the Love Island villa, and became known for jumping between different partners.

He coupled up with Molly Marsh before later pursuing Leah Taylor, Jess Harding, Ella Barnes, and Abi Moores.

He gave Love Island another shot last year, but his second stint ended quickly after clashing with Liberty Poole, which saw him dumped from the villa.

Mitch has since found love with South African TikTok creator Hayley Griffin, whom he’s been dating for over a year.