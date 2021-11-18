Love Island’s Millie Court set to become a millionaire after landing another major deal

Love Island star Millie Court is set to become a millionaire by 2022, after landing a whopping six-figure deal.

The 22-year-old won the ITV dating show over the summer with her boyfriend Liam Reardon, and the pair split the £50,000 cash prize.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the reality star revealed she signed a massive deal with false eyelash brand Eylure.

She wrote: “I’m SO excited to announce my collaboration with my all time fave eyelash brand @eylureofficial 💖. This really is a dream come true for me… I’ve been wearing eylure lashes for as long as I can remember and wore them religiously in the villa and now I have my very own lash!!”

“Never would I have thought that back in the day when I was buying the Girls Aloud collection with Eylure that my name and face was going to be on them one day.”

“I can’t wait to see all the looks you create with them ✨ make sure to tag me 🥰 Thank you to everyone at Eylure for bringing this to life and giving me this opportunity! Just remember no one’s perfect but your lashes can be 😉💋,” Millie added.

A source told The Sun: “Millie is doing really well financially and on track for millionaire status in the next couple of months.”

“Millie has been inundated with big money offers since leaving the villa and bagged an impressive six-figures with Eylure.”

It comes after Millie, who has also signed a deal with online fashion retailer ASOS, and her beau Liam recently moved into a £1million home in Essex.