Love Island’s Millie Court makes heartbreaking confession after splitting from Liam Reardon

Love Island’s Millie Court has revealed that living alone isn’t “the best thing”, after splitting from Liam Reardon.

The former couple, who shot to fame after winning the 2021 series of the hit dating show, called it quits on their relationship back in July.

Millie, who still lives in the apartment she shared with Liam, has since detailed what it’s like living in the space alone.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, Millie answered a fan’s question which asked: “How’s it like living on your own?”

She replied: “I mean, it’s not the best thing in the world atm. I need to start loving my own company again.”

“Sometimes I do, but majority of the time I have people over or I’m out to keep myself busy. I’ll get there eventually.”

“I’ll be moving out of this place hopefully towards the end of the year, fresh start for 2023.”

Millie shared the news of her and Liam’s split on her Instagram story back in July.

She wrote: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated 😢 💔 it’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.”

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love, Millie ❤️.”

Liam added: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated 😢. Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.”

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year we’ve been so lucky to both come into each other’s lives.”

“We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey. X”

Millie addressed rumours surrounding their break-up in an interview with Fabulous magazine, shutting down claims of infidelity.

The 25-year-old said: “Nothing happened for us to [break up]. No one cheated. It just was a decision that we made because it wasn’t right for us. I want to stick up for Liam and have his back. He’s not a bad guy.”

The Essex native insisted she and her ex still “get on really, really well”, and that they continue to support each other.

She said: “I’m obviously not totally OK, I’m the best Millie that I can be and going through something that’s not very nice.”

“Liam is the one person I saw every day who understood the life-changing experiences we were both going through. We can’t just cut things off, and we’ll still support each other in all that we do.”