Love Island’s Millie Court and Mary Bedford have matching tattoos

The Islanders both got their tattoos before heading into the villa

Love Island stars Millie Court and Mary Bedford have matching tattoos.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s episode of the show, which saw Mary get dumped from the villa with Aaron Simpson, Mary’s friend who is running her social media accounts took part in an Instagram Q&A on behalf of the model.

One fan asked: “Does she have tattoos?”

Mary’s friend replied: “Mary got this tiny lightning bolt before she went into the villa so she always had something to look at and remind herself to stay grounded and that everything is okay and she will be alright no matter what.”

“We also found out Millie got the exact same tattoo but in a different place right before she went into the villa.”

“The lightning bolt is the symbol of Love Island 2021 this year,” they added.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.