Love Island’s Martin admits ‘someone is 100% going to kick off’ at the reunion

Love Island star Martin Akinola has admitted “someone is 100% going to kick off” at the highly anticipated reunion on Sunday night.

The Dubliner was brought back to the main villa by Tanya Manhenga.

However, the 22-year-old quickly rekindled her romance with Shaq Muhammad, and Martin was subsequently dumped from the island.

Love Island: The Reunion will broadcast on Virgin Media Two from 9pm until 10.35pm on Sunday, March 19.

Speaking on FUBAR Radio, Martin revealed: “Someone is 100% going to kick off at me.”

“Because I’ve been saying everything that happened, and someone is going to be angry at me for talking about their couple.”

“I know that already. I just don’t know who is going to kick off at me first.”

Love Island: The Reunion will see the return of finalists Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, Tom Clare and Samie Elishi, and Shaq and Tanya reunite and discuss life outside of the villa.

Other popular contestants such as Will Young, Jessie Wynter, Casey O’Gorman, Olivia Hawkins, Tanyel Revan and Zara Lackenby-Brown will also return for the reunion, along with Casa Amor stars and bombshells.

Love Island fans also won’t have long to wait for another season of the hit dating show, as it will return for another series this summer.

The summer series is expected to kick off in June, returning to Mallorca in Spain.