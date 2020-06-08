Love Island’s Marcel Somerville rushed to hospital after ‘he vomited violently and then passed out’

The reality star has reportedly been in the hospital for two days

Love Island’s Marcel Somerville rushed to hospital after ‘he vomited violently and...

Love Island’s Marcel Somerville has been rushed to hospital after “he vomited violently and then passed out,” it has been claimed.

The 31-year-old took part in the popular dating show in the 2017 series and went on to finish fourth place with fellow Islander Gabby Allen.

Marcel was allegedly admitted to the hospital two days ago after he felt “unwell” for a few days.

“Marcel has been feeling unwell for a few days and didn’t have any energy,” a source told OK! magazine.

“One day he vomited violently and then passed out.”

“He’s been admitted to hospital and has a fever and is still feeling weak.”

The insider revealed that the reality star and his family are still awaiting test results to see if he has contracted the Coronavirus.

“He’s been in the hospital for two days and they’re still awaiting test results to rule out coronavirus,” the source added.

During the global pandemic, Marcel has been self-isolating with his girlfriend Rebecca Vieria.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary last month and the musician shared a touching tribute to Rebecca on social media to mark the milestone.