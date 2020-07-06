Love Island’s Malin Andersson reflects on her struggle with binge eating

The reality star is an advocate for body confidence

Malin Andersson has posted a throwback snap of herself as she reflected on her struggle with binge eating.

The Love Island star continuously uses social media to encourage her fans to love the skin they’re in.

Taking to Instagram, Malin shared a photo of her 18-year-old self in a bikini, alongside a powerful message.

“BINGE EATING. Ok. This makes me sad. Really sad. I stumbled across this when I went through my old photos. In this photo I’m 18, weigh about 8 stone and didn’t eat. That sums it up about right,” she started the post.

“These were the days I wanted to start ‘modelling’ and got lost in beauty pageants. These were also the days where Malin no longer existed and my soul didn’t shine.”

“As you can see I’m dead behind the eyes, and the only joy that came my way was my grumbling stomach, that control of pounds dropping each day.”

The 27-year-old informed her followers that her struggle with binge eating affected her the most.

You see, I’ve spoken about my eating disorders, laxative abuse, calorie counting etc.. but the binge eating I feel was the worst for me.

“It was a viscous cycle of: Malin goes to shop, buys a ton of junk food which she deprived herself with, went home secretly to her bedroom, stuffed her face until she felt sick & then went straight to the toilet to throw it up and get it out of her system.”

“Malin then weighs herself to make sure all is out, she then feels guilt shame and lack of awareness to the life around her.”

“Malin feels depressed goes to sleep hungry wakes up wanting to do it all over again.”

“This. Was. My. Life.”

Malin admitted that she felt lonely when she was battling with the illness and she didn’t know how to stop.

“It was something I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” she continued.

“Even scarier was I knew what I was doing, I’d be sat in the car debating whether to run into Tesco frantically on impulse. I would cry with confusion asking God why I was like this. Why I had to battle what was meant to fuel & nourish me each day.”

“It was the loneliest thing I faced because it was a ‘secret’ – the only telltale to people that loved me were my nasty mood swings & bad skin.”

The reality star confirmed that she is in a much better place now ten years on and she encouraged them to “beat the demon in your head.”

“I’m now 27 – 10 years on with a whole different view to body image & the way I view myself,” she penned.

“I share what I share to hopefully plant a seed in at least on of your heads in hope this will grow within you and knock some self worth into you.”

“I understand that my journey was a while, around 6 years at that, but I still pulled through and came out a healthy size 12 with no guilt entering my lips anymore.”

“So you can do this. You can & you will beat the demon in your head that tells you your body isn’t good enough. I stand by YOU. Charities tagged,” she added.

Malin revealed that she was a victim of domestic violence late last year – and since then she has spoken candidly about her physical and personal trauma.

The news comes after she led tributes to her Love Island co-star Sophie Gradon, following the two year anniversary of her death.

