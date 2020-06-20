Love Island’s Malin Andersson leads tributes to Sophie Gradon – two years after her tragic death

The Love Island star took her own life back in 2018

Malin Andersson has led tributes to her Love Island co-star Sophie Gradon – on the two year anniversary of her death.

On June 20 2018, Sophie tragically took her own life following a cocaine and alcohol binge – leaving friends and fans devastated.

Taking to Instagram today, Sophie’s co-star Malin shared a throwback snap from their stint on Love Island in 2016.

She captioned the post: “Always right beside me. Then, now. Forever. I know you’re dancing with my girls. Love you Soph.”

Malin was referencing her late mother, who died from cancer in November 2017, and her baby daughter Consy, who died in January 2019.

Fellow Love Island stars Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott commented hearts underneath Malin’s post.

Sophie took her own life in 2018, less than one year before Love Island 2017 star Mike Thalassitis commit suicide in March 2019.

Both of their deaths lead to enquiries into the aftercare procedures on the show, leading bosses to completely revamp their duty of care processes.

The series came under fire again earlier this year, when the show’s former host Caroline Flack tragically took her own life in February.

The TV presenter was found dead just months after she was forced to step down from hosting Love Island – following her assault arrest.

The 40-year-old was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019.

According to reports, Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.