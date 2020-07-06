Love Island’s Luke Trotman throws girlfriend Siannise Fudge an Aladdin-themed birthday

Love Island’s Luke Trotman has left Siannise Fudge “speechless” after throwing the star an Aladdin-themed birthday party.

The couple celebrated Siannise’s 26th birthday in their luxury South London flat, where Luke pulled out all the stops to give his girlfriend the celebration of her dreams.

Upon her stint on this year’s winter Love Island, Siannise revealed that her friends call her Princess Jasmine and that she was “after [her] own Aladdin”.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her Disney inspired celebrations, created by top UK event guru Steph Ledigo of Go PR Events.

The Love Island star said she felt like “the luckiest girl in the whole world.”

The set-up included Aladdin balloons, a two-tiered Aladdin cake, along with Siannise’s very own Princess Jasmine costume.

Wrapped in personalised Aladdin wrapping paper, Luke gifted Siannise their Love Island water bottles which the stars “lost at the finals.”

Luke paid tribute to his girlfriend in an Instagram post, writing: “Truly blessed to have you in my life, Happy Birthday to my best friend ♥️”

The couple continued their celebrations with city views and a meal in the Shard.

Luke and Siannise became the season’s second official couple after Luke popped the question following a fairytale quest.

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.