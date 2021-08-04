Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford claims Stranger Things star slid into her DMs

The 21-year-old said she had "no idea" who the actor was

Lucinda Strafford has claimed Noah Schnapp slid into her DMs.

The 21-year-old was dumped from Love Island on July 25, after she and Aaron Francis were voted the least compatible couple.

The online boutique owner revealed Noah, who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, messaged her after she left the villa.

When asked what famous faces have been in her DMs since the show, Lucinda told Capital FM’s Roman Kemp: “An actor from Stranger Things, I’m trying to think what his name is…”

Brad McClelland, who recently rekindled his romance with Lucinda, added: “The kid that gets taken in Stranger Things,” referring to Noah.

Lucinda continued: “He’s so lovely! I think he’s like 16 and he was like ‘I love you’ and I was like ‘I love you!’ I don’t know who you are but…”

Lucinda and Brad were happily coupled up on Love Island until a dramatic public vote meant they had to choose one of them to leave the villa.

Brad decided that he should be the one to go, letting Lucinda stay on the show longer.

The 21-year-old then pursued a romance with Aaron Francis, until they were dumped from the Island.

After leaving the villa, Lucinda said she “definitely wanted to continue things with Aaron”, but days later she confirmed their romance was over.

Lucinda has now reunited with Brad, and the pair were spotted on a date in Brighton on Saturday night.

The pair were reportedly involved in a heated argument at a nightclub over the weekend, after an “admirer” of Lucinda “kept trying to talk to her” in front of Brad.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.