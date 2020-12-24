Love Island’s Lucie Donlan reveals she almost signed up for a different popular dating show

The 23-year-old nearly appeared on Netflix instead

Love Island’s Lucie Donlan reveals she almost signed up for a different...

Lucie Donlan has revealed she almost signed up for Too Hot To Handle rather than Love Island.

The 23-year-old rose to fame following her stint in the infamous villa last summer, where she met her on-again off-again ex-boyfriend Joe Garratt.

The former couple split last December, with Lucie finding love again with her current beau Luke Mabbott, who appeared on the winter version of the show.

Taking part in a new Instagram trend, the blonde surfer revealed she almost went down a different reality show path, deciding to opt for the ITV show rather than the new hit Netflix series.

A follower asked Lucie to share a photo from after her Love Island interview, to which the reality star responded: “This is the day I picked Love Island over Too Hot To Handle.

“I was just so excited,” she admitted, sharing a throwback mirror snap.

Lucie also shared the moment she first knew she was in love with Luke, to which she shared a photo from July 15 this year.

“When I first met him, I just knew…” she admitted.

The news comes after Luke insisted he and Lucie have “never argued”, admitting it felt like they had been together “for years”.

Speaking to The Sun, the 25-year-old said: “Lockdown fast-forwarded our relationship, but it made us stronger. We got to spend more time together and quickly found we have the same interests.”

“We both love activities and are a bit wild. It’s good to have a relationship where we do stuff together, rather than always doing separate stuff.”

“We haven’t argued once since we’ve been together,” he continued. “I owe a lot to Love Island. It’s given me my dream girlfriend I’ve wanted for ages.”

“We’re definitely soulmates. It’s weird how it all works out. It was an amazing experience. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

“It was once in a lifetime experience – you don’t get many opportunities like that.”