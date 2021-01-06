The 23-year-old was asked whether she had gone under the knife

Love Island’s Lucie Donlan responds to claims she had plastic surgery

Lucie Donlan has responded to claims she underwent plastic surgery.

The Love Island star took part in an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, where she was asked by a follower if she had ever gotten a breast job.

The 23-year-old responded: “I’m ALWAYS getting asked this, NO I’ve had nothing done!”

“I only have hair extensions for added length and volume,” she explained.

“But I have no problem with it, whatever makes you happy and feel better! Do that.

“But personally I’m too scared to have anything done to myself, and prefer embracing the natural,” the reality star admitted.

Lucie rose to fame following her stint in the infamous villa in 2019, where she met her on-again off-again ex-boyfriend Joe Garratt.

The former couple split months later, with Lucie finding love again with her current beau Luke Mabbott, who appeared on the winter version of the show.

The news comes after the blonde surfer revealed she almost signed up for Netflix dating series Too Hot To Handle rather than Love Island.