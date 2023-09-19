Love Island’s Luca Bish teases new romance as he reveals ‘love of his life’

Luca Bish has teased a new romance.

The 24-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on Love Island 2022.

The Brighton native struck up a romance with Gemma Owen; however, the couple split just months after leaving the Majorcan villa.

Luca has since hinted that he’s moved on from Gemma.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the Love Island star shared a carousel of photos documenting his September.

The third snap sees the fishmonger lounging on his couch on his phone.

He captioned it: “Texting the love of my life.”

It comes after Luca shut down speculation he would return to the villa for Love Island Games.

The new series, which airs on November 1, is set to bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love – and the fishmonger has been linked to the line-up.

In a recent interview on the Six O’Clock Show, Luca said: “Love Island – when I walked out of that villa, it very much ‘bye!’, like that was my experience done.”

“I couldn’t do what Scott [van-der-Sluis] is doing, I’d miss my family too much.”

“I needed a little holiday as well after [Love Island 2022], just to re-energise myself. It takes a lot out of you.”

“So one was enough I would say. Love Island and me are done for now, and I don’t think you’ll see me in there anytime soon.”

It comes after Luca had meetings with ITV America earlier this summer, sparking fans’ belief that they would see the fishmonger on Love Island Games or on the Love Island All Stars series – which is reportedly set to replace the 2024 winter series.