Love Island’s Luca Bish and Gemma Owen take a huge step in their relationship

Love Island’s Luca Bish has finally met Gemma Owen’s famous dad Michael.

The couple, who finished in second place on the ITV2 dating show, jetted to the Algarve in Portugal on Thursday to meet the former Liverpool star at the family’s private villa.

A source told The Sun: “Luca has been nervous about meeting Michael which is, of course, totally natural. He adores Gemma and knows that he has to impress.”

“They flew out from Gatwick this morning to spend time with him and Gemma’s mum at their private villa in Quinta Do Lago.”

“Luca is a nice lad and Gemma has no doubt he will win him over but of course it is nerve wracking,” the insider added.

The couple revealed they were in Portugal on Thursday, as they both shared photos from the lavish Conrad Algarve.

The five-star hotel is based in Quinta do Lago, which has become a celebrity hotspot in recent years.

Gemma posted a photo from the hotel’s Louro Restaurant, while Luca shared a snap of himself wearing a pair of swim shorts from Gemma’s fashion brand OG Beachwear.

Fans have been waiting for the couple to “make things official” since they left the villa, as Luca is yet to ask Gemma to be his girlfriend.

However, the 23-year-old teased it would happen soon in a post shared on Instagram last night.

Luca posted a video of him and Gemma heading out for the night, and wrote: “Mission ‘ask Gem to be my girlfriend’ is in motion 👀.”