Love Island’s Lillie reveals the real reason why she exposed Liam’s behaviour in Casa Amor

Love Island’s Lillie Haynes has revealed why she decided to expose Liam Reardon’s behaviour in Casa Amor.

During her time in Casa Amor, the 22-year-old got close to Liam – who was already coupled up with Millie Court.

While fans thought he would recouple with Lillie, the 21-year-old returned to the main villa to reunite with Millie during Friday night’s episode.

The moment of truth for Millie and Liam 😲 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kKklrTh6nc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2021

However, viewers were left shocked when Lillie entered the villa, and exposed Liam’s behaviour in Casa Amor.

Millie was heartbroken over the revelations, and was left questioning whether Liam’s feelings were real at all.

During her first interview since leaving the show, Lillie told The Sun on Sunday: “When I found out Liam hadn’t chosen me, I felt ­misled.”

“He’d been giving me what I wanted to hear and I was convinced he was the one. He made me feel as if I had a really strong chance of going back to the villa with him.”

“He was very hands-on — we were like a couple in there. So I definitely thought I was going to get picked. When he chose to go back alone, I was shocked.”

“Then when I walked into the villa with the other girls, I didn’t like how Liam had Millie’s necklace and his arm around her after how he’d been with me,” she explained.

“It wouldn’t have been nice of me to stand there and let her be happy and lovey, thinking: ‘Oh, he’s come back’ when she was being mugged off.”

“So I spoke up as one girl to another — I wasn’t staying in the villa to say my piece, so I wanted to say something to put a question mark in Millie’s head about him.”

“Because he is going to have to say something about what happened between us. And I don’t know if it’s going to be the whole truth,” she said.

“I didn’t do it to cause drama or be petty, but I wanted her to know to be a bit wary of him. I had nothing to lose and nothing to gain at that point.”

Lillie further explained: “When I met Liam, his personality shone through and he gave me strong signals that he was also into me. So it just kind of happened naturally.”

“Obviously, when Liam was saying to be respectful towards Millie I did step back and respected that. And he did mention Millie a couple of times, saying that she was ‘back home’ in the villa and that he’s got to be respectful of the situation.”

“But I still feel like I was misled, because actions speak louder than words,” she said.

“The first time we kissed outside a challenge or a game, he spoke to the boys, and I heard that it was kind of a bragging conversation. From what I heard it seemed pretty positive on his behalf as well.”

“Now I feel like he’s going to be very defensive over everything that happened, but it is what it is. There’s nothing I can do or say that’s going to change his opinion on how he handled things.”

The 22-year-old continued: “You’ve got to remember it’s a show to find someone, and he did go back to her. I think that does speak ­volumes.”

“It’s just not nice how he’s dealt with it. He could have gone about it a bit more respectfully, like he kept saying.”

“But it is Millie’s choice what she wants to do at the end of the day and how she feels about him.”

“Millie is an absolutely lovely girl and I’m so upset that she got upset in the situation. I never intended to hurt her feelings,” she added.

“I just threw myself into the show and the experience and I thought I’d found a real ­connection in there and I thought that was real and true and I was going back.”

“Maybe if I didn’t think I was going back I would have handled things a little bit differently. I hope Millie comes round because I think they do genuinely really like each other.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.