Love Island’s Liberty Poole left shaken after being ‘verbally abused’ at the aiport

Love Island’s Liberty Poole has been left shaken after being “verbally abused” at the airport.

The reality star, who appeared on the hit dating show last year, took to her Instagram story to detail the experience which left her “feeling s**t”.

The 23-year-old revealed she was preparing to jet off on holidays on Friday morning before being “shouted” at by a group of “lads”.

“I just wanted to come on and speak about my experience that happened tonight,” Liberty began.

“I went to the airport, and I literally went with no lashes, no foundation, I was really stripped back and just me.”

“I was verbally abused by a group of lads in public, shouting at me, ‘You’ve gone downhill since Love Island, you’re such a catfish.'”

“They were going onto the plane and telling members of staff, ‘Have you seen Liberty?’ just because I went to the airport stripped back.”

“I want people to know that social media – you’re going to post your best pictures but you’re not always going to be glam or on top form.”

“I’m unfiltered and stripped back and this is me, and I’m not ashamed and I’m not going to be ashamed to be myself.”

Liberty also detailed that after the flight, a group of girls came up to her to ask for a photo, before telling her not to worry because they’d “put a filter on her”.

“Thank you to those people that made me feel like s**t and I cried, but I’ll pick myself back up because I’m a boss b***h,” she said.