Love Island’s Liberty Poole comes face-to-face with ex Jake Cornish on Love Island: All Stars

Love Island’s Liberty Poole reunited with her ex Jake Cornish during the premiere of Love Island: All Stars.

The pair were previously paired up in the 2021 summer series and eventually made things official while in the villa.

However, things turned sour between them when Liberty started questioning his intentions, which lead to her dramatic exit from the show.

The former couple have now had an awkward run-in on the brand-new series, which saw 14 former Islanders return to the villa for a second chance of finding love.

During Monday night’s episode, Liberty chatted with her best friend Kaz Kamwi about reuniting with her former flame.

She said: “You know what babe, I’ll have a chat tonight and because we are ex’s and we haven’t spoken, I want to see exactly where he is at.”

Jake revealed to the boys by the firepit later in the episode, that he doesn’t “look at her in that way anymore,” after they previously teased him that the public would vote for them to couple up once more.

Liberty seemed to be on the same page as she also admitted: “Who knows? We might even walk out of here as friends.”

The pair were then brutally voted by the public to become the fifth couple of the series.

When asked by host Maya if there was “any room for a rekindling?”, the pair both simply answered: “No.”