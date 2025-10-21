Love Island’s Laura Anderson teases engagement and family plans with boyfriend Clark

Laura Anderson has teased an update on her plans for the future with her boyfriend.

The former Love Island finalist has been dating her partner, footballer Clark Robertson, for the past year. The couple initially went public with their relationship last October.

Laura is also a mum to her two-year-old daughter Bonnie, whom she welcomed with her ex, Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy.

Now, following her first anniversary with Clark, Laura has revealed what she hopes the future holds for the happy couple.

Speaking to MailOnline at the Pride of Britain Awards in London, the 36-year-old was quizzed about her personal life, as she sported a diamond sparkler on her ring finger at the red carpet.

Noting that she is “so happy with family life”, Laura went on to detail if she is hoping to tie the knot or welcome a child with Clark any time soon.

“Who knows what next for me, maybe another baby. You know what, I need to change my ring on my hands. This isn’t an engagement ring, but I am happy with family life,” she clarified.

“We went to Paris recently and everyone was messaging me like, ‘Are you going to get engaged?’, and then we ended up witnessing a proposal but it wasn’t mine,” Laura joked.

“But when it’s meant to be, it’ll be. Maybe somewhere other than the city of love though,” the reality star hinted further.

Laura’s latest update comes as she recently shared a candid confession about dating as a single parent.

Speaking to OK! in July, the TV star admitted: “It’s definitely different. Clark has kids, too, so we’re mindful of that and the exes – the other mum and dad.”

Laura added: “The kids will always come first, and even though I put my life out there, his kids won’t be on my social media, at least not at the moment. It’s nice, him and Bonnie are little BFFs. I feel really lucky to have him, he’s quite hands-on.”