The reality star recently unveiled her new brunette hair

Love Island’s Laura Anderson slams follower who accused her of ‘filtering’ snap

Laura Anderson has slammed an Instagram follower who accused her of “filtering” a recent photo.

The 31-year-old recently unveiled her new brunette locks on social media – and she showed off the look in a gorgeous Instagram post.

However, a critic took to the comment section and claimed that she had over-filtered her image.

“How many filters has Laura had,” the user wrote.

Laura proceeded to have a heated exchange with the troll as she replied: “This pic doesn’t have a filter.”

When the critic revealed that she looked “possibly cloned,” the Love Island star hit back at the social media user.

“Ok thank you for your feedback… Obviously it’s nice to see good comments as that’s definitely what I believe in in this place but not everyone operates that’s way,” she penned.

“I’d rather be his punching bag than an innocent young girl who hasn’t found her strength yet you know xx #onlylove,” she added.

The news comes after Laura recently went public with her new boyfriend Tom Brazier.

The couple confirmed the romance by sharing a cosy couples’ workout video with her followers.

