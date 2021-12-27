Love Island’s Laura Anderson reveals why she forgave her boyfriend Dane Bowers after he ‘cheated’

Laura Anderson has revealed why she ultimately forgave her boyfriend Dane Bowers, after she dumped him for “cheating”.

The Love Island star started dating Dane in 2017, after they met at a pool party in Dubai.

However, the former air hostess ended their romance after just six months when she found out Dane was seeing someone else.

Speaking to The Sun, Laura explained: “We were dating for six months when I found out he was seeing someone else.”

“We weren’t in a relationship at that point, and we never said we were exclusive, but I was disappointed, so I confronted him and ended it.”

“It was all very upsetting, and that’s when I applied to go on Love Island. It was just on a whim, but then when I got in against the odds, I took it as a sign I should do it.”

Laura then struck up a romance with Paul Knops on Love Island, but their relationship ended after she heard rumours about him having a secret girlfriend.

The 32-year-old confessed: “The day after Paul and I broke up, I did that toxic thing where you text your ex. I went to Dane’s house, because I didn’t know what to do with everyone finding out about Paul, and he really helped me.”

“Over the next two years he was there for me as a friend on quite a few occasions and comforted me when I needed it, but nothing happened sexually.”

“In that time I dated Max [Morley, from series one of Love Island], then my neighbour Tom – I was a serial dater! It wasn’t really until earlier this year that my feelings for Dane became romantic.”

“In January, he told me he wanted to be with me and asked me to move in with him in Dubai. When someone tells you that and you’ve had love for them before, you have to trust it,” Laura explained.

“I think when people are hurt in relationships they can shut themselves off, but I didn’t want to do that. I didn’t make the effort with him, but I gave him the time to work for it.”

“He would go on a night out and would constantly message me and, although I never expected much, I got a lot.”

“I never thought I’d be able to trust Dane again, but I trust him more than anyone I’ve ever been with – even people who haven’t cheated,” the reality star admitted.

“I don’t listen to outsiders when they say: ‘People never change.’ I’m not one to be told. I went with my gut and it’s worked out so far.”

Four years after they first got together, Laura and Dane are now talking marriage, and are even trying for a baby together.

Laura added: “While I wouldn’t wish the heartbreak I’ve been through on my worst enemy, I do think we all have to go through that to help us figure out what we want. I couldn’t be happier.”