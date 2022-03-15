Love Island’s Laura Anderson hits back at cruel comments about her weight

Laura Anderson has hit back at cruel comments she received on social media about her weight.

The 32-year-old, who appeared on the 2018 series of Love Island, took to Instagram last week to share a stunning photo of herself in a black dress.

While most her followers complimented the Scottish star in the comment section, one follower branded her “too skinny”.

They wrote: “I feel happy that women are confident and able to wear what they like, that is important. What I feel worried about is that without the breast enlargement I see a really really skinny frame.”

The troll continued: “Luckily I’m an adult woman that understands we are all different shapes and sizes, I just worry for young girls on here that might think this is what they need to look like. I have 3 young girls and it worries me the pressure to look a certain way.”

Laura replied to the comment: “Please don’t talk to me as if I’m promoting unhealthy eating because you think I look skinny in one picture.”

“If any young girl follows me, watches my stories they’ll know I eat like a horse, sometimes I work out, sometimes I don’t and I’m a 32 year old woman – who will be teaching my kids about positive body image.”

She continued: “…and please for the love of god note that body positivity includes all size frames equally. I’m so fed up of being spoken to like less of a woman because the world’s obsessed with women’s weight. Who cares, I’m a person not a size.”

Laura also wrote on her IG Stories: “I’m a person not a size…So fed up with people thinking it’s alright to comment on other women’s bodies. Get over yourselves!”

Laura is living in Dubai with her boyfriend Dane Bowers, who she rekindled her romance with last year.