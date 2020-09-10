The reality star has admitted she's been receiving "abuse" about her appearance online

Love Island’s Laura Anderson hits back at claims she looks ‘unrecognisable’

Laura Anderson has hit back at claims she looks “unrecognisable”.

The Love Island star took to Instagram to address comments about her “changing face”, after Jack Fincham posted a photo with her and Dr Alex George on Tuesday.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, Laura said: “Yesterday I had such a good day filming with Jack and Alex, and then Jack put up a picture of the three of us, which obviously is like, cute, but I got so much abuse.”

“Like, ‘Laura doesn’t look like Laura any more.’ It’s really nice to read all those comments and I just think people need to get over the fact that a picture is just a picture.”

View this post on Instagram Loved filming with my favourites today ❤️ A post shared by Jack Fincham (@jack_charlesf) on Sep 8, 2020 at 7:15am PDT

“I wanted to come on here with no makeup on and I think I look fine, so thanks for the abuse. Anyway, positive love.”

After Jack posted the photo of him, Laura, and Alex – fans questioned her “different” appearance in the comment section.

One Instagram user wrote: “OMG is that Laura !!!!!! I did not realise that was Laura!!!!!”

Another commented: “I don’t even recognise Laura since her surgery. Shame she was so pretty and didn’t need to change her appearance at all.”

