Love Island’s Kaz Crossley reveals her alopecia has returned as she shares candid snap

Love Island’s Kaz Crossley has revealed her alopecia has returned as she shared a candid snap of a new small spot of hair loss.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kaz wrote: “Found a small alopecia spot! (new) #alopeciaawareness”

The 30-year-old uploaded a photo of the back of her head, revealing a tiny area beneath her short platinum-blonde hair.

During her most recent appearance on Love Island: All Stars, Kaz opened up about shaving her head for charity.

During a chat with Ron Hall, the 30-year-old explained that she was rocking a pixie cut after donating all of her hair to a charity that makes wigs for sick children.

“After everything that’s happened to me on my journey, it’s made me who I am and made me do the things I do now, you know? Even like shaving my hair off, it’s because I had alopecia. I shaved it off for charity,” she revealed.

“No way! What charity?” Ron asked, and she replied: “It’s a charity that makes wigs for children going through alopecia and cancer.”

After Ron praised her, Kaz said, “Yeah, now I embrace the short hair,” before Ron noted that it was “sexy as f**k”.

Some fans may not be aware that Kaz developed stress-induced alopecia following a series of traumatic events.

In February 2023, the Love Island star was detained at the airport in Abu Dhabi while on her way to Thailand.

Kaz ended up spending several nights in a jail cell due to a leaked video from 2020 which showed her snorting a white substance in Dubai.

She was eventually released, and Kaz later addressed the incident in a video posted to Instagram.

Kaz explained that the video had been taken in secret by an ex-boyfriend, who had leaked it “maliciously” online with the intent of “ruining my career”.

The trauma of the experience resulted in her developing alopecia, and Kaz shared the large bald spots that had developed around her hairline.

One year later, Kaz decided to turn her negative experience into a positive one by announcing a fundraiser for the children’s hair loss charity, Little Lady Locks.

She told her followers: “As you may know I went through a series of traumatic events that resulted in me developing alopecia areata a disease where the immune system attacks hair follicles leading to hair loss.

“Through talking about this and sharing my experience I came across a charity in the UK called @littleladylocks.”

The charity provides custom, hand made wigs to children suffering from hair loss due to conditions such as alopecia, and as a result of chemotherapy.

Kaz then decided to donate her own hair to the charity, and subsequently raised over £13,000 by shaving her own head.

Sharing a clip of the moment she had her hair cut off, she wrote on Instagram: “Having my head was the least I could do for these girls. They kept telling me “your so brave” and I was just in shock because they don’t even understand how brave and strong THEY are…”

