Love Island’s Jessie Wynter and Will Young tease fans with ‘engagement announcement’

Love Island’s Jessie Wynter and Will Young have teased fans with an “engagement announcement.”

The couple have been inseparable since they met on the winter series of the dating show back in 2023.

Jessie first rose to fame on series 2 of Love Island Australia, having second shot of finding love on series 9 of the hit dating show in the UK where she met her boyfriend Will.

Since leaving the villa, the couple have travelled Europe together, and even returned to her native Australia to meet her family.

The pair sent fans wild on Saturday morning, when they appeared to announce their engagement, captioning the post: “19.11.24 🥳”

However, fans quickly realised the date had not happened yet and that the ring was on the wrong finger for an engagement ring.

Jessie liked comments written by fans expressing their confusion.

One wrote: “it’s the wrong hand for an engagement ring, i thought the ring went on the left hand 😅”

Another wrote: “I might be being thick here but how did you guys get engaged in the future? 😂 Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

Another questioned the post, writing: “It’s not even 19/11 yet 🤔 and it’s the wrong hand for an engagement ring.”

A fourth wrote: “The date and the wrong hand? I’m confused but I hope you guys are engaged!”

Last year, Will Young teased his engagement plans with his girlfriend Jessie Wynter.

Last year, eagle-eyed fans frenzied after they spotted a ring on that finger in one sweet snap of Jessie and Will. Although the couple hadn’t gotten engaged, they later announced they had welcomed two adorable baby goats to their family. In an interview with MailOnline, Will spoke about the next step in his relationship with Jessie, and when fans can expect an engagement announcement. “Last week I made a romantic gesture to Jessie,” the TikTok farmer admitted. “I won’t lie, we are creeping up to the ring. We are creeping up to it.” “First stage is the goats, give us a couple of months and then the next thing is going to come and we will keep getting stronger and moving forward.” Jessie added: “I love Will so much and I don’t need a ring to know that. I know we love each other.” “We were sitting at dinner the other night and he takes my ring off my finger and was holding it and asked, ‘Does this ring fit you well?’ I looked at him like, ‘What? Why do you care about that?’. He was acting so awkward.” Will explained: “Not going to lie I thought Jessie hadn’t clocked that. I just took the ring and was like, ‘How does this fit you?’” “It’s the first time I’ve actually realised you clocked what I was doing,” Will said to Jessie. “If I’m being completely honest, for me I know what I want and that’s babies, marriage and living with Jessie for the rest of my life. It is going to happen.” “It’s completely different to any relationship I have ever had, my last serious relationship was when I was 16, so it was very immature.” “Coming out the villa I had to tell her like, ‘This is my first proper relationship and I am still learning but we are growing together.’” “We have got so much love for one another and we have silly disagreements, like ‘You haven’t made the bed’ but we talk through it and move on.” “Get this down, Will Young loves Jessie and wants to marry her. I say this to Jessie all the time, we are going to get married and have kids.”