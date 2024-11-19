Love Island’s Jessie Wynter and Will Young reveal big project following engagement speculation

Love Island’s Jessie Wynter and Will Young have revealed their big project following engagement speculation.

The pair sent fans wild on Saturday morning when they appeared to announce their engagement, captioning the post: “19.11.24 🥳”

The couple have been inseparable since they met on the winter series of the dating show back in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie Renée Wynter (@jessiereneewynter)

Since leaving the villa, the couple have travelled Europe together and even returned to her native Australia to meet her family.

In a follow-up post, the pair continued to tease an engagement, dressed in white and a tux.

However, the pair tagged a joint Instagram account with the handle @agreetodisagree.pod.

The Instagram account revealed that 19.11.24 is actually a launch date for their first podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FARMER WILL👨🏼‍🌾 (@farmer_will_)

In a trailer for the new podcast, the pair “swap country life for city life (for one day a week)”

The couple also recreated wedding vows except replacing husband and wife with podcast co-hosts.

Fans expressed their excitement for the project with one writing: “Omggg I don’t even listen to podcasts but I’d listen to yours hehehe.”

Another wrote: “So excited! Gonna listen for sure 😃.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FARMER WILL👨🏼‍🌾 (@farmer_will_)

The pair sent fans wild on Saturday morning when they appeared to announce their engagement, captioning the post: “19.11.24 🥳”

However, fans quickly realised the date had not happened yet and that the ring was on the wrong finger for an engagement ring.

Jessie liked comments written by fans expressing their confusion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie Renée Wynter (@jessiereneewynter)

One wrote: “it’s the wrong hand for an engagement ring, i thought the ring went on the left hand 😅”

Another wrote: “I might be being thick here but how did you guys get engaged in the future? 😂 Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

Another questioned the post, writing: “It’s not even 19/11 yet 🤔 and it’s the wrong hand for an engagement ring.”

A fourth wrote: “The date and the wrong hand? I’m confused but I hope you guys are engaged!”