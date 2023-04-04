Love Island’s Jessie reveals when she’s set to return to Australia

Jessie Wynter has revealed when she’s set to return to Australia.

The 26-year-old found love with Will Young on the winter series of Love Island 2023.

The fan-favourite couple placed fourth – narrowly missing out on a coveted place in the final, which took place on Monday, March 13.

Speaking to The UK Sun, Jessie revealed: “I am looking to go back to Australia at the end of May because I think that’s when my visa is until.”

“Will might be coming with me, which is really exciting, and then we’re going to look at what other types of visas I can have when I get back over here.”

“I do see myself long-term in the UK, if Will doesn’t enjoy Australia too much.”

“Everyone I know from the UK has been saying Will’s going to love Australia, so I’m concerned [laughs].”

Jessie has been away from her family since the beginning of the year, only seeing her mum and sister when they visited her in South Africa during the show.

However, the Australian bombshell was welcomed by Will’s family with open arms back to the UK.

“I feel if I hadn’t gone back to the farm it might have been too overwhelming coming straight into a new country, the hustle and bustle,” the reality star admitted. “I know it’s different. It’s not the typical Love Island setting, but we’re so happy with how it’s worked out.”

“There have been periods where I’ve felt so homesick, but Will and his family have been so comforting for me. I’d be lost without them, they’re so lovely.”

Jessie and Will were dumped from the show in fifth place, after they were voted by their fellow Islanders as one of the least compatible couples.

“I do not think our fellow islanders felt that way at all,” the 26-year-old admitted. “The whole time through the season everyone was saying how suited we are together, how perfect we are, how happy they are for us.”

“In the villa, everyone applauded our relationship so when they decided to say we weren’t compatible, I think they knew we were very happy.”

“I think it also was a bit of a cop out because they could always use the excuse of ‘Jessie’s from Australia’.”

Jessie continued: “I personally think it’s the opposite because if you’re going to move country for someone, you’re probably going to spend more time with them instead of a three hour commute between London and Manchester or what not.”

“They knew we were compatible. It is sad it happened the way it did. I know how much the other islanders wanted to make the final. I know it meant a lot to them.”

“Even though I went on Love Island Australia, I haven’t watched Love Island, I don’t watch much TV. The other people in the villa are Love Island fans so for them to go to the final ism massive for them.”

“We’re not going to take offence to it, we know we’re genuine. It’s been nicer since we got out not having all these people throwing things at you.”