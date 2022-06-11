Love Island’s Jake Cornish and Aaron Francis break their silence on Instagram Live controversy

Love Island 2021 stars Jake Cornish and Aaron Francis have finally broken their silence on the controversy surrounding an Instagram Live they posted this week.

Over the last couple of days, there has been mega drama between 2021 Islanders Rachel Finni, Brad McClelland, Tyler Cruikshank, Aaron Francis and Jake Cornish online.

On Wednesday, Tyler, Brad, Jake, and Aaron discussed their season’s bombshells as part of an Instagram Live.

During their chat, Brad pulled a face and scoffed when Rachel Finni’s name was mentioned, as she was one of the first bombshells of the season.

The other three boys went into hysterics, unable to control their fits of laughter for a few moments.

The conversation shifted onwards, but Brad brought it back to Rachel, saying: “Again, Rachel, NOT a bombshell.”

The video went viral, as Twitter users dubbed it “humiliating” for Rachel.

Both Brad and Tyler posted public apologies via their Instagram Stories, however Rachel refused to accept them, branding them “false PR statements”.

Jake and Aaron have now broken their silence on their inclusion in the Instagram Live.

In a statement on his Instagram Story, Jake wrote: “Guys I am sorry for anyone I have offended. I know I made a mistake. It was truly unintentional.”

“I would never want to hurt anyones feelings. I’m truly sorry.”

Meanwhile, Aaron also took to his Instagram Story to address the drama.

He wrote: “When we make mistakes it’s important to own them. Giggling along to hurtful comments was wrong and I’m sorry. No ifs. No buts. I’m sorry and I will do better.”

Their Love Island 2021 castmate Faye Winters also weighed in on the situation, criticising both parties for attacking each other on social media.

The Devon beauty said: “I hope the individuals involved have learnt from their comments as I have but also hope that everyone learns that two wrongs do not make it right and cancel culture is being taken too far.”

Rachel appeared on the 2021 series of Love Island alongside Brad and Jake.

The bombshell entered the villa on day 5, and had to choose whether to couple up with Brad or Chuggs – starting a brief romance with Brad.

She was then dumped from the villa on Day 14.