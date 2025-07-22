Love Island’s Harrison Solomon responds to Women’s Aid statement over his behaviour on the show

Love Island’s Harrison Solomon has responded to a statement made by Women’s Aid over his behaviour on the show.

During his time on the series, the 22-year-old became involved in a love triangle involving Toni Laites and Lauren Wood.

After Lauren was dumped, Harrison ultimately decided to follow her, saying he had “found what he wanted.”

Following the back and forth, the Islander drew criticism from Women’s Aid, who issued a statement surrounding his behaviour.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Harrison said in response to the statement: “I have seen the backlash and it’s hard to digest. I would disagree with a lot of it in terms of my respect for women, I do respect women.”

“The worst has been from Women’s Aid. I know myself and the girls on the show too, Toni said she knows I’m not a bad person, just went about situations in the wrong way, but the Women’s Aid statement wasn’t nice… it’s not nice coming out of the villa to my mum upset by that so I would say that’s been the hardest,” he continued.

He added: “I got it wrong and the back and forth between the two connections caused more harm than I ever intended. It wasn’t ever an ego thing. I am not proud of how I handled things and I’m not going to make excuses.”

“There is no handbook for how to be on a show like Love Island. It’s instincts and intentions. I got some of it right, but I know I got a lot of it wrong, and I know that now,” the 22-year-old said.

In their statement, Women’s Aid did not single out one boy, but pointed to the girls in the villa being “lied to, slut-shamed, and laughed at behind their backs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women’s Aid (@womens_aid)

The statement continued, stating the men’s behaviour on the show was “more than just being disrespectful,” and was “all underpinned by misogyny.”

They added: “When women’s boundaries are ignored, when their emotions are mocked, and when bad behaviour is brushed off as ‘banter’ or ‘just how boys are,’ it contributes to a culture where misogyny is normalised.”

Harrison said he found the statement hurtful given his relationship with his mum and younger sister, as he explained: “Growing up, my mum was a single parent, so it was just us but then my stepdad came on the scene and now I have a younger sister.”

“I would do anything for my sister and we’re a really close family. That’s why I am so disappointed by the way I handled myself in the villa because I pride myself on standing up for women and being a protector and honestly, my mum and my sister mean everything to me, I am hurt by how I acted based off those things.”

