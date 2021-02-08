Love Island’s Georgia Steel reveals she’s rebuilding her confidence after ‘toxic relationship’

The reality star ended her engagement to Callum Izzard last year

Georgia Steel has revealed she’s rebuilding her confidence after being in a “toxic relationship”.

The Love Islander split from ex-fiancé Callum Izzard last April, after a whirlwind romance having met on Ex On The Beach.

Prior to her romance with the Ibiza Weekender star, the 22-year-old dated fraudster Medi Abalimba, who she accused of conning her.

Speaking on the latest episode of the So This Is Adulting podcast, the reality TV star admitted she’s “really learned so much about” herself in the past year.

“The last relationship I was in was quite a toxic relationship,” she told host Rebecca Adams.

“So it definitely took sometime to rebuild my confidence and find myself again and I would definitely say now I’m almost there, I’m almost there!”

“I feel the future is bright and there’s good things ahead,” the Celebs Go Dating star added.

“The next one I’ll get to know the person before, so I’ll never be in the same situation as the last.”

The “loyal” star has appeared on a number of reality TV shows, including Celebs on the Ranch, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Coach Trip, Ex on the Beach and, of course, Love Island.

Georgia admitted that she “appreciates organic relationships more now” because of her experience with on reality shows.

“I enjoy the steps, I enjoy taking my time and getting to know that person on a level rather [rather] than meeting them and living with them straight away, because that’s been the past two years for me,” she explained.

“So actually getting to know the person organically, so I’m not going to get with this person and then start to find stuff out about them, it’s going to be the opposite way around.”

Georgia said that she is currently enjoying her own time “learning” about herself.

“You need time on your own before you start dating to understand what you want,” she said.

“To know what you are and know your worth. I feel like you get that by being on your own for awhile.”