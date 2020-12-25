Love Island’s Georgia Harrison reveals she’s spending Christmas in hospital – after falling ill in Dubai

The reality star has been struck down by a mystery illness

Georgia Harrison has revealed she’s spending Christmas alone in hospital this year, after falling ill in Dubai.

The Love Island star shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram Story, and filmed herself lying in a hospital bed.

The 22-year-old said: “So somehow I’ve ended up here on Christmas Eve…”

“I don’t want to panic you all because I’m in a stable condition, but I’ve got to be kept in for three days. That’s why I’m not out with everyone tonight.”

Struggling to hold back tears, Georgia said: “I’ve never spent Christmas Eve on my own, let alone in hospital in Dubai…”

“This has been the maddest week of my life. It’s not COVID – they’ve done a COVID test, so that’s one thing.”

“My throat is fine. But it could be other things. I am a bit scared, but I’m going to keep everyone updated. I love you all.”

The reality star went on to praise hospital staff, and joked her room was nicer than her hotel suite.