Love Island’s Georgia Harrison announces birth of first child in adorable Halloween video

Georgia Harrison is now a mum.

The former Love Island star has announced that she has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, footballer Jack Stacey.

Georgia recently took to social media to share the exciting news of her baby’s arrival.

Set to the theme song for The Addams Family, the 30-year-old chose to film a video montage of herself rubbing her baby bump, in the weeks before her newborn’s arrival.

The video then concludes with Georgia cradling her first child, as she pats her little one’s back.

“Happy Halloween everyone 🎃 Trick or Treat that’s the question?” she teased in her caption, choosing not to disclose the name of her baby or if she has welcomed a son or daughter.

In the comments section of her post, many of Georgia’s fellow Love Island alumni have since gone on to express their well-wishes.

“Oh my god congratulations,” replied Claudia Fogarty.

“Oh my girl,” gushed Kaz Crossley

“Omg congratulations!!!!!!!!” added Molly Smith.

On April 26, Georgia and Jack surprised their fanbase when they confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. The couple have been in a relationship since late 2024, and stated that their pregnancy was a “beautiful surprise”.

At the time, Georgia took to Instagram to upload several photos of her blossoming bump, as well as a sonogram.

“We’ve been keeping a secret. Me and Jack are having a baby!” she exclaimed in her post.

“Due November 2025, we can’t wait to welcome this little one into the world and embrace all the joy and love he or she will bring,” she wrote.

“I still can’t believe I’ve finally got everything I ever wanted and I couldn’t be more grateful…And just like that 2 are about to become 3,” Georgia added.