Love Island’s Gemma and Luca jet off on lavish holiday after shutting down split rumours

Love Island’s Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have jetted off on a lavish holiday, after shutting down split rumours.

After attending the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night, the couple flew to Dubai for a romantic vacation.

Taking to Instagram, Gemma shared a selfie of her and Luca lounging in a pool.

The Love Island star was wearing a bikini for her OG Beachwear brand, and her famous Tiffany & Co. necklace – which is worth over £20k.

Gemma also shared a photo of the view from their hotel room, showing the iconic Burj Al Arab in the background.

Earlier this week, the couple shut down speculation they had secretly split by attending the Pride Of Britain Awards together.

Rumours were rife they had broken up after Paige Thorne claimed that one couple had privately called time on their romance.

During her appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, the Welsh paramedic played a game of ‘Say It Or Shot It’, and was asked: “Who is the fakest couple to come out of Love Island this year?”

Paige replied: “All I’m going to say on this is… There are how many couples left, three? Really there’s only two. But that’s a secret I’ll never tell.”

Although Paige said there are only three couples left from the show, there are actually four: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri.

The Welsh paramedic did not reveal which couple she thought had secretly split.

Following Paige’s comments on the Saving Grace podcast, Gemma fuelled rumours she was feuding with her co-star.

In a Q&A posted to her YouTube channel, the 19-year-old answered a fan’s burning question: “Who were your favourite people from the show?”

Gemma responded: “Ok, so my favourite people from the show – and I’m not just saying this because I don’t want to be controversial or anything – but I got on with everyone when I was in the villa.”

“It was such a good group of people. It was such a good bunch. There were a few little arguments here and there, but everyone got on so well.”

“Out of the girls, all of the girls that I was in the final with I was close with, I got on with Tasha and Ekin, all of the girls really. All of the final girls. Antigoni [Buxton] as well I really got on with.”

“Then, out of the boys, I really really got on with Ikenna [Ekwonna], I know he was sort of in and out quite early, but I really liked him. He’s such a cool guy and I actually enjoyed being in his company. Out of the Casa [Amor] boys, I really got on with Josh [Le Grove] and Deji [Adeniyi] as well.”

Gemma raised eyebrows by failing to mention Paige, as she was one of the girls she was closest to in the villa.