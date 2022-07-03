Love Island’s Gemma already knows one of the Casa Amor boys

Turns out Gemma Owen already knows one of the boys heading into Love Island’s Casa Amor tonight.

On Friday night’s show, the girls headed out of the villa for what they thought was going to be a cocktail night, only to discover later that they would be moving into Casa Amor for the next few days.

There, they will be joined by six new boys, while the boys back at the main girl will be joined by six stunning new girls in the ultimate test of loyalty.

One of the boys heading to Casa Amor is Billy Brown, and he’s already known to Gemma as the pair follow each other on Instagram.

A source told The Sun last week: “Billy is a ladies man and he’s definitely going to bring some fireworks into the villa.”

“He knows what he wants and isn’t shy about going after someone he fancies – whether they are in a couple or not.”

Billy is a 23-year-old roofing company director from Surrey.

He is entering the villa to look for love, and doesn’t mind if he treads on a couple of toes, “I’ve not got my eye on one girl, it’s all of them! I need to get to know them all.”

Billy is a competitive person, “This is about winning the girl I want, sort of thing. If that girl has a better connection with me and likes the look of me more then I’m obviously going to change her mind.”

The 23-year-old’s biggest “icks” are bad hygiene and if a girl is boring.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

