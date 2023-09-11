Love Island’s Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde are taking a huge step in their relationship.

The couple struck up a romance on Love Island this summer, and finished in third place during the series finale.

Since then, the reality stars have been inseparable – and now they’re ready to take their relationship to the next level.

During a Q&A on Instagram, Ella revealed they’re in the process of finding their first home together.

The 23-year-old said they’re hoping to rent a nice apartment together, and they want to move “asap”.

Ella told fans: “We’re trying to move fast. We’re trying to find one right now which takes time, but as soon as we find the perfect place then we’re gonna be moving.”

The news comes after Ella recently announced she’s landed a huge deal with PrettyLittleThing.

In a post shared on Instagram, the Glasgow native penned: “5 ft 7 AND STYLISH 👀.”

“The secret is finally out… I am so excited to announce that I am @prettylittlething ‘s latest Brand Ambassador 💘.”

“I can’t wait for you all to see everything we’ve been working on 👏 Watch this space, big things are coming 💞✨.”

A host of Ella’s Love Island co-stars took to the comments section to congratulate her on her career move.

Whitney Adebayo penned: “Congratulations fashion queen, you’re going to eat this up 💎❤️💗.”

Jess Harding wrote: “Go on sis 👏👏👏 proud of you ❤️.”

Meanwhile, Leah Taylor wrote: “You go girl!!!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

A source previously told The UK Sun of Ella’s deal with PrettyLittleThing: “PLT weren’t sure if they would sign anyone this year but Ella seemed like an obvious choice.”

“Everyone loved what she wore on the show and she’s already a model so it works really well.”

“It’s all being kept hush hush for the time being, but everyone is really excited and it’s thought she’s got a nice six figure deal.”