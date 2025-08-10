Love Island’s Ekin-Su splashes out on luxurious purchase following US TV appearances and All Stars stint

Love Island’s Ekin-Su has splashed out on a luxurious purchase following her US TV appearance and All Stars stint.

The 30-year-old Love Island star, who won the ITV2 dating program with her ex-boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti in 2022, has since had successful appearances on multiple television shows.

In addition to these appearances, she has published a bombshell memoir and earned several commercial collaborations, such as serving as an ambassador for BPerfect Cosmetics.

Now, according to The Sun, the reality star has splashed out on a lavish property that boasts four bedrooms and is a stone’s throw away from her parents’ house in Essex.

According to the publication, Ekin-Su and her ex-boyfriend, Curtis Pritchard, whom she met in the Love Island villa in January, had originally intended to purchase a house together before splitting up months later.

A source said: “Ekin’s worked really hard since winning Love Island with ad campaigns and a steady stream of telly.”

“She has snapped up this home in cash and chose somewhere more modest so she could be closer to her parents, who she spends a lot of time with.”

They added: “She’s looking forward to getting stuck in and fixing it up to her perfect style. She’s really proud of everything she’s achieved and ready to lay down roots.”

The big purchase and move come just months after Ekin-Su split from fellow Islander Curtis Pritchard.

The pair had been the subject of showmance rumours ever since they left the villa after meeting on this year’s season of Love Island: All Stars in January.

In a statement to Instagram, Ekin announced the news, writing: “I wanted to share that Curtis and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“It’s been a really tough decision, but one made with a lot of love and respect for one another.”

“He’s an incredible person and I’ll always cherish the memories we made both in an out of the villa.”

“Thank you all so much for the love and support over the past few months. We’re both focusing on navigating this transition and would really appreciate privacy during this time. Love always, EkinSu Xx.”