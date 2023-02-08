Love Island’s Ekin-Su reveals her plans to volunteer in Turkey after tragic earthquake

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has revealed her plans to volunteer in Turkey.

A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the country and its neighbouring Syria on Monday – claiming at least 9,500 lives, with rescuers still attempting to locate survivors beneath the rubble.

The British-Turkish actress, who rose to fame after winning Love Island 2022 alongside her beau Davide Sanclimenti, appeared on Sky News on Tuesday night to help with the relief efforts.

Speaking to presenter Mark Austin, Ekin-Su said: “It’s honestly so heartbreaking because it’s my heritage, I’m Turkish so I’ve got so many friends and family out there.”

“I have members of my family who have experienced the shake. They’ve been outside, they’ve been sleeping outside.

“It’s scary because it is people who are close to me.”

Asked whether she would consider joining the relief efforts, the Love Island star said: “Yes – as soon as the opportunity is given to me I’m there.”

Ekin-Su continued: “Obviously it is my home, it is my second language. Anything I can do, I’m there to support anyone.”

Urging others to donate to relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, the Love Island star said: “A little bit of anyone’s help would be great because we need people to save those people that are buried under the ground.”

“We always live in edge in Turkey – I lived in Turkey for two years. You just never know – any movement – we are scared of the next earthquake.”

“I always lived in fear when I lived in Istanbul, but the fact that this has hit many cities and it has affected a big area of Turkey and Syria is so devastating.”

Ekin-Su also expressed her sadness over the earthquake via Twitter on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old tweeted: “So I’ve decided to donate as much as I can to help with what’s going on in Turkey atm… it’s so heartbreaking.”

“Praying for Turkey!!!!!!,” the Love Island 2022 winner concluded.