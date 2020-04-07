Love Island’s Dr. Alex asks fans to help find place to stay – as he’s being forced to move out of his flat

The reality star is currently working on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic

Love Island’s Dr. Alex asks fans to help find place to stay...

Dr. Alex George has asked his followers to help him find a place to stay – as he’s being forced to move out of his flat.

The Love Island star has revealed that his current tenancy is almost expired, and he’s desperate to find a place to rent short term.

Alex is currently working as a doctor in the A&E department at University Hospital Lewisham in London, where they are dealing with an influx of coronavirus patients.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “I need to move out of where I am staying due to the tenancy period expiring.”

“Does anyone have a place I could rent short term for the next month or so?”

“Need to be in central/south/southwest London to be close to A&E. Thank you.”

The 30-year-old appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning, and discussed the challenges of working on the frontline.

“You’re preparing for battle emotionally and physically,” he said.

“You’re going into an A&E and seeing difficult situations. You’re seeing people dying of coronavirus, and that’s very difficult.”

Alex also admitted that the hardest part of the job is keeping family members away from patients infected with the virus.

On this week’s episode of The Gosscast, Goss.ie founder Ali Ryan and Editor Kendra Becker chat about the celebrities who are donating millions to help amid the coronavirus crisis, and the serious drama on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Plus, the girls discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial move to Hollywood.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: