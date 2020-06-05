Love Island’s Demi Jones breaks her silence on Luke Mabbott split

She doesn't sound very happy with him...

Love Island’s Demi Jones has finally spoken out about her split from Luke Mabbott.

The pair coupled up on the show’s first winter series, which came to an end back in February.

However not long after they left the villa, they were forced to spend three months apart due to the coronavirus pandemic – which wasn’t good for their relationship.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Demi confirmed they officially called it quits in May, and the decision was mainly encouraged by Luke.

“We’ve completely called it off now, I think it was brought about more from his behalf than mine, but we’re mutual and friendly,” she said. “With lockdown, it drove us apart and we live so far away from each other.”

“I feel like there wasn’t a lot of effort made with communication, so we drifted as a result. It’s a shame and bad timing.”

The 21-year-old also admitted she was disappointed when Luke opted not to make their relationship official after they left the villa.

“I had my hopes that he’d ask me once we came out of Love Island but it never really happened,” she confessed.

“As lockdown went on, little effort was made so it was called off.”

Demi also ruled out reconciling with the 25-year-old.

“I feel like the ship has sailed now due to the way it was handled,” she said.

“I feel like we were supposed to be honeymoon phase, I’d text him often but that wasn’t really reciprocated. He is a lovely boy.”

“I want to see him when this is all over though as there’s no bad blood there, we’ll be fine. Everyone is being kind and supportive,” she added.

The Justin Bieber-lookalike coupled up with Demi after she was dumped by fellow Islander Nas Majeed.

They went on to finish in third place at the final.

