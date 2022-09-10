Love Island’s Danica FINALLY addresses her ‘split’ from Jamie

Love Island’s Danica Taylor has finally addressed her “split” from Jamie Allen.

The 21-year-old struck up a romance with the footballer towards the end of the 2022 series of the hit dating show, but they reportedly called it quits last month.

Their hit headlines just hours after the dancer was papped kissing TOWIE’s Roman Hackett.

Speaking to The Mirror at the People’s Pet Awards, Danica explained: “Me and Jamie were never together. We came out the villa and we very much liked each other, and things were going well, but it sort of started to fizzle out – he has his life, I have mine.”

“It’s not quite worked out as we planned but it doesn’t mean that there wouldn’t necessarily be anything in the future it just means that right now, we’re just doing our own thing.”

“I’ve got nothing but good words to say about him and, who knows really. What will be will be.”

Asked about the photos of her and Roman, Danica insisted: “That is very… It’s been misconstrued a lot it was just a goodbye kiss. It looks a lot worse than what it is.”

“He’s a friend and nothing more. I’m not seeing Roman we’ll clear that right up.”

“”I am single, I am indeed. Ready to take on the world!”