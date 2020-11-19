Love Island’s Dani Dyer reveals struggle with ‘vivid’ night terrors during pregnancy

The reality star is expecting her first child

Dani Dyer has revealed she’s been struggling with “vivid” night terrors during pregnancy.

The Love Island star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

Speaking on her Sorted with the Dyers podcast, Dani said: “Since Love Island, my sleep has never been great.”

“I don’t know if that is because I started getting anxiety after Love Island. Because I used to fall asleep when I wanted to. If I wanted to have a 20-minute nap I could. But since Love Island I’ve had spurts of insomnia.”

“Sleeping is a bit of a struggle now being pregnant. But the dreams I’ve been having have been really frightening,” she explained.

“The last dream I had there was this woman in my kitchen and she was dressed all in black with a suitcase.”

“But her and this black cat were just staring at me. I was standing in the kitchen and I could not move. It was like I was there. I couldn’t wake myself up.”

“I know it sounds weird, but she was just staring at me, this woman. Then when I woke up I was shaking, and I had to wake Sammy up. I don’t know what Sammy is going to do.”

“They are very vivid, real dreams. Then I had a random dream my kid was 10lb, and the doctor wouldn’t tell me the gender. Really weird.”

Dani is due to give birth in January 2021.