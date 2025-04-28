Love Island couple Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri UNFOLLOW each other as she reveals details of shock split

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have unfollowed each other on social media after she revealed details of their breakup.

After falling in love on Love Island in 2022, the 26-year-old Strictly Come Dancing star and the 29-year-old estate agent called it quits earlier this year.

Following the release of her new book, Your Superpower, the Strictly Come Dancing star revealed the show meant the pair spend less time which eachother.

Now, Andrew has appeared to take a swipe at his ex, in response to a series of questions on Snapchat.

One fan asked how he coped with “different negative narratives” surrounding their breakup, to which he replied: “Let’s just say I’ve had to bite my tongue with all of it. Truth always comes out at some point right?”

In another question, a fan wrote: “Would you ever do a podcast? Your side/voice should be heard too but also understand & respect if that’s not your thing.”

The 29-year-old responded: “To be honest it’s not my thing. We’re done and I’m moving on.”

Following the posts, eagle eyed fans noticed the pair had unfollowed each other on social media.

One wrote on reddit: “Most likely his vague snapchat hit a nerve with her…”

Another posted: “He reacted after a few months by posting 2 snap stories and she unfollows and gets her friends to do the same.”

The shock social media change comes after Tasha spoke about when “cracks started to appear” in their relationship.

Discussing Strictly Come Dancing, she confessed: “It’s a long process, but it’s really about having people out there, in other people to help them find their self-confidence with their disability.”

“I knew deep down it wasn’t right. There were a lot of tears and it was a really hard time.”

“Andrew was the man I was going to marry. We had discussed having children,” Tasha confessed.

The 26-year-old previously confessed that she ended the relationship as “there were many things behind closed doors.”

In a comment on TikTok, she wrote in reply to a fan speculating over their relationship: “No, I ended the relationship. there was many things behind closed doors.”