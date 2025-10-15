Love Island’s Conor and Megan share major update on their relationship status

Conor Phillips and Megan Forte Clarke have shared a huge update on the status of their relationship.

The reality stars shot to fame this summer when they starred in this year’s series of Love Island. The Irish couple narrowly missed out on a place in the final, as they were voted out just a few days after they rekindled their romance.

A few months on from their villa exit, Conor and Megan have now revealed a major update on their relationship.

Speaking on the Not My Bagg podcast, the couple were asked if they have moved in together yet.

“Not yet,” Megan replied, before Conor explained: “I still live in Dublin and she lives in Brighton. When she’s in Ireland, we live together, and then we live together now [in the UK].”

The TV stars then went on to share that they are “looking” for their first apartment together.

Conor detailed: “It’s tough though, because I feel like it’s very tough to be like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to move to London.’ Where do you start?”

Elsewhere on the podcast, the reality stars confirmed that they are now “official”, and reflected on the moment that Conor asked Megan to be his girlfriend.

Conor recalled: “We came out, and it was obviously on my mind. Even when I first met her, it was on my mind, and then everything happened and I was like, ‘Okay, this is a sign.’

“At the end of the villa, everyone was getting exclusive or whatever, and I was like, it could be a good ploy to win, but it doesn’t feel natural.

“It would have been rushed and forced, so I waited. You’ve only seen someone in one environment as well, so I kinda wanted to wait.

“We went to Nando’s, and I was like, ‘Okay, I can’t ask her here’, so then I was like, ‘Where’s the next best place?’ and so I was like, ‘Let’s go to the beach,’” he added, describing the moment as “low-key” and “cute”.

Conor later explained the reason why he didn’t do an elaborate girlfriend proposal with balloons and a photoshoot.

“A lot of people do it in a hotel room with balloons and stuff, but it wouldn’t have been me. I would have been doing it for other people. She said she appreciated it,” he stated.

Megan agreed: “I’d rather it be low-key. It became a thing then, where people were like, ‘Are you official? Are you not?’ and we’re like, ‘Yeah’, and they’re like, ‘When did that happen? Where was the big reveal?’ But yeah, the hotel room, not a bit of me.”