Love Island’s Chris Hughes reveals thieves broke into his BMW and stole rare golf clubs

Chris Hughes has revealed thieves broke into his BMW by smashing his rear view window.

The Love Island star took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of the shattered window, and revealed that his rare golf clubs had been stolen from the vehicle.

The 28-year-old wrote: “Friends/golfing friends, PLEASE keep an eye out. Car broken in overnight. Only reason I’m posting this is because these should almost be unsellable in the respect of the rarity of these just floating around for sale.”

“Left Handed Cobra Copper Forged irons, driver, 3 wood and 3 iron, hardly any sets of these kicking around the country,” Chris explained.

“Just hope you can all keep an eye out, appreciate it. 🤍 ps I really had a love affair with these clubs 😢”

The former reality star rose to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2017, but has forged a career as a sports pundit in horse racing and occasionally golf.

Chris is also dating professional golfer Annabel Dimmock.

The couple confirmed their romance back in August, and are currently on the hunt for their dream home.

Speaking to The Sun about his new girlfriend, Chris admitted: “I think she could be The One… hopefully marriage, that would be the dream. We have so much in common and we are moving at the same time… It’s going so well and I couldn’t be happier.”