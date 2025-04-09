Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow says daughter is ‘still non verbal’ after sharing autism diagnosis

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow has revealed her and Jamie Jewitt’s daughter is “still non verbal” after sharing autism diagnosis.

The couple, who met on Love Island back in 2017, share three children together – daughters Nell, 4, and Nora, 2, and son Brodie, nine months.

Sharing their daughter’s diagnosis on Instagram last month, Camilla and Jamie acknowledged that the challenges ahead are “very real”.

In a new update, Camilla wrote on Instagram: “She is still non-verbal and so far signing and visual aids haven’t been for her but that’s not to say they never will be.”

“We’ll keep working on introducing or re-introducing communication forms in line with her progress so we can see what she finds a good fit for her.”

“At the moment we try to communicate with her the way she communicates with us and echo her vocalisations and eye contact.”

“She does things like patting arms when cuddling and now has started to reach her arms up to be held. It’s lovely.”

Last month, Camilla announced that her daughter Nora has been diagnosed with autism.

Camilla shared a touching statement on Instagram explaining that Nora was diagnosed with autism in February.

Posting a photo of their little girl, she wrote: “Nora, our little darling. I often wonder what life must be like for you, having to get up and do things that you find hard every day. And not just that, but things that everyone else around you seems to find so easy.

“For every milestone we are yet to reach, or the ones that may not be for us at all, you just keep going, with a smile on your face and so, so much love in your heart. To determinedly keep doing things that are difficult with grace and good humour is something that many of the rest of us have spent a lifetime trying to master.

“Yet, that strength is already within you, and you go and get it every single day. So of course we will be excited for you in the milestone moments, but we are proud of you always 💕.”

“Last month you received your autism diagnosis and we know there are some very real challenges ahead for you, and that we will need to grow as parents to make sure we give you what we hope to give all our children; the tools to navigate spaces that are difficult for you, the empowerment to set boundaries that serve you and above all a happy life with every opportunity to be yourself,” she continued.

“We see you, always trying to find the sunshine no matter what life brings, and we will be with you every step of the way to make sure it always finds a way through ☀️.”

