Love Island’s Cally Jane Beech announces engagement to fellow reality star

Love Island star Cally Jane Beech has announced her engagement to her boyfriend DJ O’Neal.

The 31-year-old, who appeared on the 2015 series of the hit dating show, confirmed her romance with the SAS: Who Dares Wins star back in December.

Taking to Instagram on Monday to share the news, writing: “He put a ring on it!!! 💍 Mrs O’Neal to be 😁”

“They say that when ‘you know, you know’, and that couldn’t be more true.”

“Our journey together so far has been filled with endless moments of happiness, love, and growth. Life really does have a funny way of bringing people together and we truly believe that every experience we’ve had in our lives has led us to this moment.”

“To experience a love like this is once in a life time ❤️ Thank you for being a part of our story so far and we Can’t wait to share more with you all! 🥰 here’s to forever 🥂 @djandcally 💍,” Cally Jane added.

Cally shot to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2015, where she found love in Luis Morrison.

The pair dated on and off for two years, and they became the first couple to have a baby after meeting on the show.

The former couple split just ten weeks after their daughter Vienna was born.

Meanwhile DJ appeared on SAS in 2021 while in the middle of his divorce from his wife of 13 years. The 35-year-old is father to two sons.