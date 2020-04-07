Love Island’s Belle responds to Anton who says they could get back together

Love Island’s Belle responds to Anton who says they could get back...

Belle Hassan has ruled out a reunion with Anton Danyluk after he hinted they could rekindle their romance.

The 22-year-old met the Scottish gym owner on the Love Island villa on the fifth series of the hit reality show last summer.

But after splitting and getting back together, Belle revealed to OK! online that there was no hope for them to rekindle their romance future.

“I can rule that out for him,” she stated.

“It’s not that it’s not on good terms but I think when you split up with someone, one always finds it easier to be friends shall we say?”

“And I think he can’t kind of… you know what? Let’s just go with it. I will rule that out for him, absolutely not.”

Anton had previously told OK! online that he could still see the make-up artist in his future.

“I’m not saying that something might happen in the future, but one thing I will say is that I’ve got a lot of love and respect for her because the journey we went on was mad,” he admitted.

“I know any other person I’m with, whether it’s the person I marry or whatever, will never be able to understand what me and Belle went through. It was an amazing journey.”

Belle also spoke about the recent winter series of Love Island.

“I watched bits of it and I saw all the social media stuff and, to be honest, I think all of them seem like really strong couple, they all seem really happy together.”

Belle was announced as an ambassador for The Eyelash Emporium PRO. She will be hosting a number of tutorials online during the isolation period.